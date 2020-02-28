(Villisca) -- A Villisca nursing home was evacuated Friday.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says authorities were called to the Villisca Good Samaritan Nursing Home around 1:30 p.m. Friday for a possible gas leak. Authorities evacuated 38 residents and 17 staff members to the Villisca Wellness Center as a precaution.
An investigation showed a vendor was filling an outdoor bulk tank nearby and had a mechanical failure, causing a small amount of product to drift into the air handling system of the nursing home. Villisca Fire and Alliant Energy both cleared the facility and no hazards were found.
One resident was treated on scene by Villisca EMS for a small abrasion. No other injuries were reported. All of the residents were transported back to the nursing home around 2:30 p.m. Villisca Fire & Rescue was assisted by Montgomery County Emergency Management and Alliant Energy.