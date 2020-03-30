(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents are in custody on multiple drug-related charges following their arrest Sunday.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North 3rd Avenue in Villisca around 2:15 p.m. Authorities located two residents of the property a short time later in Clarinda and located methamphetamine, cash, weapons and suspected stolen property.
Authorities arrested 46-year-old Edward Boysen and 38-year-old Krystal Boysen-Harbin. Both were charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and drug tax stamp violation. Edward Boysen was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Page County Jail on $40,000 total bond.
Boysen-Harbin is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bond. The search warrant was the result of an investigation with the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office. The Page County Sheriff's Office and Clarinda Police Department assisted with the case.