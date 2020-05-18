(Villsca) -- A juvenile male faces OWI charges after allegedly hitting two parked cars.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of North 4th Avenue in Villisca Sunday. An investigation found that a juvenile male had struck two legally parked cars. Authorities say the juvenile was under the influence of alcohol and had alcohol in his possession.
The teen was cited into juvenile court for OWI -- first offense -- possession of alcohol underage and failure to maintain control.