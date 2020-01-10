(Red Oak) — A Villisca woman faces drug possession charges following her arrest Friday.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of North 2nd and East Corning streets around 2 p.m. for a woman in a car with a medical condition. After clearing the woman medically, officers found her to be in possession of drugs.
Authorities arrested the woman — 54-year-old Stephanie Lee Hightshoe — on charges of possession of marijuana — second offense — and possession of methamphetamine — second offense.
She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond.