Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 9F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 9F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.