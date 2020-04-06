(Des Moines) -- Law enforcement officers in Iowa will now be enforcing provisions in the governor's public health disaster declaration.
The declaration -- which closes many businesses, schools, restaurants and prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people -- was recently expanded to include businesses like malls, arcades, racetracks, libraries and campgrounds. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens says those violating the governor's orders will now be subject to criminal charges.
"Violation of these orders could result in the filing of simple misdemeanor charges, but worse, your actions may needlessly place Iowans at risk," said Bayens. “Law enforcement has no desire to cite or arrest anyone. Most Iowans are being responsible and doing their part. It is only a small segment that is throwing caution to the wind and ignoring the limitations on social gatherings. That small segment, however, can have an enormous impact on public health.”
The simple misdemeanor charges carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $625.
"First and foremost, law enforcement is asking Iowans to take their individual responsibilities seriously and police themselves, so we can conserve our law enforcement resources for those who truly need it," said Bayens.
Bayens says his office and the governor's office will be sending guidelines to local police departments and county sheriff's offices. He says they will give violators an opportunity to disperse.
“Should personal responsibility fail, law enforcement will always seek to educate the public on the law and the need for it," said Bayens. "Second, law enforcement will encourage Iowans to comply and disperse on their own, if needed. Finally, should all other reasonable measures fail, then and only then will we do what the law requires and enforce the governor’s orders.”
While she has not issued a formal shelter-in-place order, Reynolds says she is urging Iowans to stay home unless absolutely necessary, especially this week.
"I believe that most Iowans are being responsible, but I need every Iowan to take responsibility for their health and the health of others," said Reynolds. "This week is critical. Stay home. The best way to avoid being exposed to the virus or exposing others is to stay home as much as possible."
Iowa has now recorded 25 deaths, 12 of which are attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The governor says 10 percent of the state's total cases of COVID-19 have been linked to long-term care facilities.