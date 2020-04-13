(Clarinda) -- Registration takes place this week for the Iowa Democratic Party's county conventions.
Party officials recently announced an updated county convention process would be conducted remotely this month. This virtual process replaces the county conventions scheduled for last month that were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and Governor Kim Reynolds' orders regarding social distancing. Page County Democratic Party Chair Chris Adcock tells KMA News registration for delegates and alternates takes place this week.
"There's a registration process which starts Monday," said Adcock. It's Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That is for the delegates and alternates that were elected at the caucus in February. So, there's a registration phase, then the following week, the 22N.D. through the 30th, there's the election phase."
Delegates and alternates will have the options of either voting on-line, over the phone or by mail. Elections for district/state delegates and county affirmative chairs will be conducted remotely from April 22 through the 30th. County chairs will have the option to use a template plan or develop their own within the rules outlined in the updated DSP and convention process. Adcock says the virtual process eliminates the need for in-person conventions during the coronavirus crisis.
"The Democratic Party in Page County and the state have decided there will no reason to meet in person through the county conventions," she said. "Everything's going to happen via absentee ballot-wise."
Adcock hopes local Democrats stay involved in the election process, despite the coronvirus spread, and changes in the presidential race. Bernie Sanders, who finished second in the Iowa Presidential Caucuses behind Pete Buttigieg, recently suspended his campaign, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee.
"I just want to encourage everyone to keep the momentum, keep the engagement," said Adcock. "There's just a lot to be done. I know we're living in a different world right now. This coronavirus has just thrown everything for a curve. But, this Democratic process, and the voting, and staying engaged, and making your voice heard can't be more important than it is right now. It's just utmost important on the state level, on the county level, the municipal level, national level. Just stick with it."
More information on the county convention process is available at theconventions.org.