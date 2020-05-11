(Shenandoah) -- Traditional Memorial Day activities are being altered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the continued social distancing regulations, officials with Shenandoah's American Post #88 have canceled Memorial Day ceremonies at the Rose Hill Cemetery scheduled for May 25th. Also canceled: the Memorial Day Parade which precedes the ceremonies. And, Post Commander Janet Olsen tells KMA News the colorful American flags usually dotting the cemetery will be missing this year.
"As you know, our hands are tied in several different areas," said Olsen. "One of them--and my biggest concern--is being able to put out the flags. So, we will not be able to put out all the flags in the cemetery, nor will we able to have the boy scouts help, and put the individual flags out. This is hard on us, because I think that it's a disgrace. I would love to give every family that American flag."
However, KMA will broadcast recorded Memorial Day ceremonies May 25th at 10:05 a.m. In addition OIsen says the American Legion color guard will fire the traditional volley at the cemetery that morning, followed by the playing of "Taps."
"We need to make sure that we respect our history, our past and our future," she said. "It's very important for us to have some kind of a ceremony."
Olsen says residents should either listen to the ceremonies at home, or stay in their vehicles if they wish to visit the cemetery at that time.
"We'd love to have you drive through the cemetery to pay your respects," said Olsen. "But, we cannot have a congregation of people there. So, this will be kind of a long-distance tribute."
Further plans for the KMA Memorial Day ceremonies recorded broadcast will be released at a later date.