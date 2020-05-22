(Shenandoah) -- Memorial Day Weekend is a bit different this year.
The firing of the Shenandoah American Legion post's color guard's three-volley salute is a big part of traditional Memorial Day services at the Rose Hills Cementary. One particular salute was fired in the KMA studios' parking lot Thursday afternoon, during a recording of virtual Memorial Day services. Airing on KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1 Monday morning at 10:05, the recording takes the place of live services that were canceled due to social distancing standards associated with the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
Post 88 Commander Janet Olsen's keynote address was also recorded for the service. Olsen recently told KMA News it was important to have some sort of event honoring the nation's fallen servicemen and women.
"We need to make sure that we respect our history, our past and our future," she said. "It's very important for us to have some kind of a ceremony."
Though formal ceremonies are canceled, the color guard will fire the traditional three volleys, followed by the playing of "Taps" at the cemetery Monday morning at 10:15. Residents are advised to remain in their vehicles at the cemetery, or, better yet, listen to the service on KMA at home.