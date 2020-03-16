(Clarinda) -- Visitors will not be allowed in the Page County Jail until further notice.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says effective immediately, all inmate and jail visitation is suspended. The suspension is being done to attempt to protect staff and inmates from possible exposure to COVID-19.
The sheriff says notifications will be posted when visitation can resume. Additionally, the sheriff warns against social media posts from the Page County, Virginia Sheriff's Office circulating in the area regarding disease response. He says his office has not released updates regarding the virus and to carefully review where your information is coming from.