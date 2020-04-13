(Shenandoah) -- Volunteers have begun work on repairing a damaged bridge on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail north of Shenandoah.
Last Thursday, the Shenandoah Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on a trail bridge over the East Nishnabotna River around 4 p.m. Following a nearly two-hour battle, fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. Long-time trail advocate Bill Hillman says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"We don't think it was arson," said Hillman. "It was most likely a cigarette butt. Underneath the bridge we found some empty cigarette packages and some spent cigarettes. As windy as it was, it would have been easy to get some leaves started."
Hillman says only a section of the bridge was damaged.
"We ended up losing about 50 feet of this 465-foot bridge, which is the connection on the north end of Shenandoah going over the Nishnabotna," said Hillman. "It's a beautiful bridge; one of the most beautiful bridges in the state on the trail systems."
Several volunteers spent the weekend cleaning things up around the bridge in preparation for a rebuild. Hillman thanked the numerous volunteers who have given their time to the effort.
"One of the reasons that we have such a beautiful trail is because of people like that," said Hillman. "They show up when they're needed. In fact, I got donations before the fire was even out. People were calling and giving donations for lumber and that kind of stuff. We'll be in good shape. We'll get it up in no time and people can get out there and social distance on the trail."
While Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered campgrounds and playground equipment closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, trails remain open and the governor is encouraging Iowans to get outside and exercise. Hillman says the trail remains a great option for social distancing.
"Especially in this area, you may go out on the trail and not see another person," said Hillman. "You could walk or ride your bike for miles and not see another person. Even if you do, the trail is 10-feet wide. It's just designed for something like this."
To donate to repair efforts or to find out more information about the trail, visit the trail's website, or you can call Becca Castle at (515) 210-0269.