(Percival) -- Percival residents are asking for help in post-flood recovery efforts.
Volunteers are needed for Percival Cleanup Days this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Angie Sheldon chairs Percival's Hometown Pride Committee, which is spearheading this weekend's efforts. Speaking on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program Monday morning, Sheldon says anyone is welcome to pitch in.
"We welcome individuals and groups to help in anyway they can," said Sheldon. "We would appreciate any time they can donate to our flood cleanup. No one will be coming in any contact with any floodwater. Fortunately, now the floodwater is gone. We had two rounds of floodwater--we had the water in March that came through, then the water receded, and we had the water that came through at the end of May."
This spring's flooding was the second to hit Percival and other parts of KMAland within the past decade. Sheldon, however, says this round was different from the floods of 2011.
"Back in 2011, it was at the end of June," she said. "We had a lot more destruction to residences then. This time, it occurred in the middle of March, and it brought a lot of cornstalks. Farmers, unfortunately, still had fall crop from '18 in the fields, and then anything up north came down the river. So, we had a lot of cornstalks. Now, when the water came through at the end of May, it washed a lot of the cornstalks out, and brought a lot of, like, moss."
Sheldon says volunteers should be dressed and equipped appropriately for cleanup work.
"A lot of outdoor work is what we'll be doing," said Sheldon. "So, we're asking people to dress appropriately for outdoor work--like wear work gloves, closed-toed shoes or boots, and bring any tools that they might have, like spades, rakes, carts, wheelbarrows--that type of thing. We will have some of those available. But, anything that the volunteers could bring for their own personal use would be wonderful."
Participants are asked to park in a specific area.
"We are going to have volunteers park at the Nutrient Ag parking lot," she said. "All the debris is going to be piled along the roadside for pickup later next week. So, we're asking volunteers to park at the Nutrient Ag parking lot, then report to the Percival Fire Station, where they'll check in. We want to have all volunteers sign in, then sign out, so that we can keep a record of all our volunteers, and how much time they've spent with us."
Anyone with questions should call 712-529-4316 or percivalhometownpride@gmail.com.