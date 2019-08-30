(Shenandoah) -- It takes a small army of volunteers to coordinate hundreds of runners down the Wabash Trace.
That's why volunteers are needed in Shenandoah, Malvern and Imogene for the annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon or Marathon Relay. The 8th annual event takes place along the Wabash Trace September 14th. The marathon and marathon relay portion begin in Malvern at 7:30 that morning, while the half marathon starts in Imogene at 8:30. Each race ends in Shenandoah. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner and Kris Sherman are race directors. Warner says one of the big jobs involves stuffing packets given to the participants a day before the marathons.
"We'll be stuffing those packets a couple of days before--the Wednesday before," said Warner. "So, we need help with that. We also invite businesses or organizations to give us items, or coupons, or information--anything they would like to have us put in those packets. So, we need at least 350 items to put in there. It could be anything you think marathon people are interested in, or people from the area who would like to have a discount."
Warner says road guards are also needed at various intersections along the Shenandoah route.
"When they go through the towns, they do not block all the streets," she said. "We need someone at every intersection. We have two different time shifts. They mostly come through town between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We can break that up if you can't stay the whole time."
Volunteers are also needed on bicycles to direct the marathoners along the route.
"We do need some lead bicyclists," said Warner. "We need bicyclers in front of the first runner and the last. In Shenandoah, we always have some bicycle guides that bring people through town. There are just a number of fun jobs that we have, so that people can feel a part of it."
And, help is needed for other responsibilities. Residents wishing to volunteer should sign up at the SCIA office at 619 West Sheridan Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 712-246-3455. Malvern volunteers should call race director Tara Copeland at 712-505-5534. Those in Imogene should call race director Becca Castle at 515-210-0269. Shelly Warner was interviewed on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program Thursday morning.