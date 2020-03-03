(Lenox) — Voters in the Lenox School District have given a thumbs up to a large bond issue.
Unofficial results from the Adams, Ringgold, Union and Taylor County Auditor’s offices shows the $9.9 million bond issue passed with 332 votes for — or 62.6% — and 198 votes against — or 57.4%. The bond issue needed a 60% supermajority in order to pass. In a previous interview with KMA News, Lenox Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the bond issue was made possible after the district was able to pay ahead on a bond for a new elementary school in 2003. He says the new bond issue covers several projects, including a number of maintenance-related issues.
"That would include replacing the elementary roof," said Henrichs, "and then also replacing the windows in the existing high school building. Those windows are actually original, dating back to 1968 or 1969. Both of those projects would actually help us with some energy efficiency items."
Additional classroom space is also covered under the bond issue.
"We're kind of unique in Lenox, in terms of many southwest Iowa school districts," he said. "Our number of students served has been increasing, and we've also added some programs. So, therefore, we have the need for additional classrooms. This plan would allow for either two or up to four additional classrooms."
Also included is construction of an auxiliary gym, plus renovations to the high school's football stadium.
"Our current bleachers are not ADA compliant," said Henrichs. "So, we would like to take care of that. It would also allow us to erect a new press box. Finally on that project would be replacing our field lighting with LED, and again be more energy efficient."
The total cost of the projects is tabbed at around $13 million. The district’s penny sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy would cover the additional costs. County Supervisors in each of the district’s counties will conduct a canvas of the votes before it is official.