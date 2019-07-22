(Shenandoah) -- Artistic endeavors of all sorts await students participating in a Shenandoah summertime tradition.
Approximately 150 students in grades 3 through 7 are attending this year's Wabash Arts Camp. Founded in 1991, the annual camp draws children from all over KMAland--and from several states. Kelly Carey is the Wabash Arts Camp's director. Carey tells KMA News the camp provides important exposure to arts and crafts in an out-of-classroom setting.
"It gives them a chance to work closely with an artist," said Carey. "Our classes are small--about 12 kids per class--so, that gives instructors plenty of time to interact with each one. It's also a very relaxed atmosphere. We want everybody to have a good time, and just enjoy art, and find out what they really can do to express themselves in different media."
Most of this year's classes have been consolidated into the new National Guard Armory--with some activities taking place around Sportsman's Park and the Restored Depot. Carey says the 29th annual camp offers a wide spectrum of activities--from old favorites to some new classes, as well.
"Some of our staples are 3-D sculpture, and tie-dye, and the mural class, of course," she said. "Then every year, we have brand new things. This year, we have one called, 'Cats! Cats! Cats!' They're just making cats (artistic cats, of course).
"We have a comic book crash course, ductigami--an all-time favorite, encaustic fun--they're painting with hot wax, string art--where you pound nails into boards, and then thread string around it. We've got a weaving class, a 'wild and wonderful' wall art class. Basically, I hire the teachers, and they come up with a class that they want to teach."
Some of the instructors are familiar faces, having offered their talents to the camp for years. One instructor approaches the camp from a unique perspective. Adrianna Holmes is a 2018 Shenandoah High School graduate entering her sophomore year at Northwest Missouri State University. Holmes attended three years as a student, then served as a helper. Holmes says those memories inspired her to return to the camp as an instructor.
"I really enjoyed the camp when I was young," said Holmes. "I really enjoyed art when I was little, like doing it in classes, and stuff. There's not a lot that is offered around here that's geared toward art. Getting that in the community is a really cool thing. I'm really glad that it's still running, and we're very popular here, and people come from all over to attend this camp."
Holmes says the camp teaches students more than just the arts.
"I think it builds a lot of self confidence within your art, and stuff," she said. "Because, kids don't know what they're doing. They come here, they get taught. They have this week to practice, to get better, to improve. They get to compare their artwork to others, and realize they can grow through art, and as an individual. They meet people from all over. It's just a really big motivation through art, and stuff."
One camp tradition is the creation of a giant mural, similar to those placed on the sides of several buildings in the community. Shenandoah residents can see camp activities first hand at an open house Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11:20 p.m., and from 1-to-2:30 p.m. A Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Coffee coffee honoring the camp takes place in the large tent in back of the armory at 10 that morning.