(KMAland) — If any KMAland residents are looking for ways to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, look no further than utilizing the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.
The Wabash Trace is a converted railroad right-of-way running 63 miles with 72 bridges through southwest Iowa’s scenic countryside. It’s been used frequently over the years for walking, jogging, riding a bike, taking your leashed dog on a walk, animal and bird watching, and many other things.
Becca Castle is a member of the Southwest Iowa Nature Trails Project, Inc. — the non-profit that manages the Wabash Trace. She tells KMA News that when conditions are right, the trace is a great way for people to relax, get some exercise in, and practice social distancing.
“You always have to be mindful of the conditions when you are out there enjoying the trail because it is a crushed limestone surface,” Castle said. “However, when things are dried out it’s actually a really good place to do some social distancing.”
Since 1988, Southwest Iowa Nature Trails along with countless volunteers have worked to preserve, enhance, and maintain the trace for public use and enjoyment. Castle says getting in 30-to-60 minutes of moderate activity every day can help boost your immune system if you are healthy.
“You can get out there and walk, run, and bike,” Castle said. “We have shared an article from Runner’s World on our Facebook page that talks about getting out there and still enjoying your outside activities. Just make sure you maintain a safe distance from others. The Wabash Trace is a good place to do that.”
Castle says the Wabash Trace is not supported by tax dollars, and that every trail pass purchased or donations received are greatly appreciated.
“We are encouraging people to purchase their annual pass online,” Castle said. “A lot of the businesses that sell our trail passes in person are impacted by the COVID-19 as well. Many of the restaurants are doing carry out, but it’s probably a better idea to go online and order your passes.”
Wabash Trace trail passes can be purchased at wabashtrace.org. Castle was a recent guest on KMA’s “Morning Routine” program.