(Farragut) -- The annual Wabash Trace Live Radio Show on KMA is coming up soon.
The 8th annual trail fundraiser takes place Sunday, March 1st from 1-to-4 p.m. at The Waterfalls Venue in Farragut. This year's proceeds will be split between the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and the Farragut Admiral Trail, according to Becca Castle with Southwest Iowa Nature Trails.
Castle says local musicians will perform a few songs each with sponsors read in between acts. The show will be broadcast in front of a live studio audience on KMA-FM 99.1. The event is open to the public with no admission fees, however, donations to the local trail systems are accepted. For more information or to sponsor, email wabashtracenaturetrail@gmail.com.
Becca Castle joins KMA's "Morning Routine" show Wednesday morning at 8:40 to elaborate more on the event. You can hear her interview live on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1, and online at kmaland.com.