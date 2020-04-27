(Shenandoah) -- Volunteers have completed extensive repairs to a bridge along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.
Fire heavily damaged the bridge across the East Nishnabotna River back on April 9th. Since then, long-time trails advocate Bill Hillman tells KMA News a team of volunteers logged numerous hours to repair the damage.
"This Wabash Trace was started by volunteers," said Hillman. "And, for the last 30-some years, it's held together with volunteers. People showed up and repaired that bridge."
Hillman says he's proud of the volunteer effort that put the bridge back in service.
"I'd like to name the people that came out," said Hillman, "But, there's been so many that came out at different times, and did it safely. But, they got that bridge done. All the railroad ties are in, and the planking is in, and most of everything else. It's usable now, but just be careful around a few different areas."
Hillman says quick repairs were important to its users, who were forced to take a detour on Highway 59 north of Shenandoah while the bridge was closed.
"That's really dangerous, being out on a highway like that," said Hillman. "Even with less traffic that we have right now, it's just dangerous to be out there. So, now, we think this is the key that opens this up to other northern towns. We want to get it done really fast, so all the volunteers showed up."
He adds the repairs were also important to trail donors.
"A lot of money has come in," he said. "People have donated money specifically for that bridge. They know who they are, and we know who they are. I couldn't name them all. Some big donors, and some small donors, all the way from Omaha to down in Missouri. We're proud of how people have come together for this."
To donate to repair efforts or to find out more information about the trail, visit the trail's website. Or you can call Becca Castle at (515) 210-0269. Bill Hillman made his comments on KMA's "Morning Routine" program Monday morning.