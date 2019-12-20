(Shenandoah) -- Unseasonably warm weather has led to increased opportunities for recreation on area trails.
With temperatures expected in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the first few days of winter, officials with the Wabash Trace Nature Trail expect higher-than-normal usage for late December. Becca Castle is a member of the Southwest Iowa Nature Trails Project, Inc. -- the non-profit that manages the Wabash Trace. Castle says warmer weather means it's a great time to get out on the trail, but she urges caution on softer areas.
"You need to really be mindful if you are going to take a bike out or even just go hiking or walking," said Castle. "Just make sure that you are not leaving any indentations in the surface. It's very fragile. If you leave a footprint there, it might still be there in spring. It takes a lot of work to get that out and get it back to a smooth surface again."
When the weather finally does turn to more traditional winter conditions, Castle says cross country skiing is a great option to utilize the trail.
"I have some cross country skies, my family and some of our friends do too," said Castle. "It's not as popular as bicycling is, but it is a great workout. It's also very peaceful. It's exhilarating to be out there getting a workout when it's cold. You can see your breath and it's just beautiful."
Aside from skiing, Castle says the trail gets plenty of usage when it is snow-covered.
"Snow showing, bird watching -- there's a lot of people who like to look for birds -- and fat bikes," said Castle. "I know there's some people around Shenandoah and some more on the northern end that have the big fat-tire bikes. It's fun to get out there and use those, as long as you are not damaging the trail."
The 63-mile trail is maintained using donations and from proceeds of annual trail passes, which are required to use the trail. Castle says passes for 2020 are now available.
"You can purchase the trail passes at the Depot Deli in Shenandoah, Tobey Jack's in Mineola and at a handful of bike shops in the Omaha metro area and Extreme Wheels in Council Bluffs," said Castle. "You can also go to our website WabashTrace.org. Up in the upper right-hand corner, there's trail passes and merchandise. Just click on that and you can choose if you would like a pass, multiple passes or if you would like to contribute at a higher level, there's that option also."
For more information on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, visit the trail's website.
Castle was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Program. You can hear the full interview below.