(Washington) -- Four Democratic presidential candidates are in a unique predicament.
With Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses less than a week away, some candidates remain in Washington to serve as jurors in the continuing impeachment trial of President Trump. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren made several stops in Iowa this past weekend before returning to the nation's capital for the trial's resumption. While saying she'd rather be on the campaign trail, Warren tells KMA News the impeachment proceedings are part of her job.
"I'd love to be there in Iowa, meeting face to face with people," said Warren. "But, I took an oath of office--and that oath is to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. No one is above the law--not even the president. That's what this impeachment is about. I made a promise, so I'm hear, and I'm going to stay here and do what's right."
Warren appeared in Clarinda and other southwest Iowa communities in late December. One campaign focus has been on the need to keep rural hospitals operating in the country.
"Those hospitals close, and boy, that's it for a rural area," she said. "Young families can't move in if they're an hour-and-a-half away from where they can get a baby delivered. Seniors often have to leave because they can't be an hour-and-a-half away from where they'd have to go if someone started to feel chest pains. It's about how you build communities, and you strengthen them, and keep them going."
Warren has also visited Pacific Junction and other areas impacted by the 2019 flooding. She says she supports efforts by Iowa's congressional delegation to push the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control its top priority in Missouri River management practices.
"We're going to have to make a lot of changes because of climate change," said Warren. "That means hardening our infrastructure. That's going to be a lot around flood management. In other parts of the country, it's going to be around wildfire management. It's going to mean a lot of new jobs, a lot of new investment. Otherwise, we're just short-sighted."
Warren also blames the Trump Administration for delays in flood victims receiving federal financial assistance owed to them.
"For people who have jobs, for people who are counting on that crop coming in, and being able to sell it," she said, "a delay of six months before they have the money to start doing the cleanup they need to do, or having to borrow the money to do the cleanup they need to do, that can push you over the edge financially."
Other presidential candidates serving as jurors in the Senate impeachment trial include Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet.