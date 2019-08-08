(Council Bluffs) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is calling on Congress to take action on gun reform in the wake of two deadly shootings last weekend.
At a campaign event in Council Bluffs Wednesday, Warren said the mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio were further examples of why gun-related legislation is needed.
"We have a gun crisis in this country," said Warren.
The senator from Massachusetts says Congressional Republicans have been under the control of the National Rifle Association for far too long.
"We're going to get rid of the filibuster and we're going to pass some serious gun legislation in this country," said Warren.
Warren says the NRA has spent nearly $5 million each year in lobbying efforts alone, which has crippled any substantive gun reform.
"Congress, the Republicans are held by the throat by the NRA. Enough is enough," said Warren.
Warren continues her swing through western Iowa Thursday and Friday with stops in Harlan, Jefferson, Fort Dodge, Humboldt and Clear Lake. She is scheduled to speak at the Iowa State Fair Saturday.