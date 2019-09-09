(Shenandoah) -- More proposed changes in Shenandoah's water regulations top Tuesday night's city council agenda.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on proposed water ordinance amendments. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the amendments include setting rates for replacing water service lines.
"We haven't ever really written it down anywhere that we have specific rates for that," said Lyman. "We do for, like, the street department, and for mowing, and things like that--just never had it written down anywhere. So, we're doing that, and then also establishing a rate for the water department to do a tap into our main line--so, just again, memorializing those items."
Another change involves adjusting the shutoff fee for nonpayment of water bills.
"When we adjusted previously," he said, "I think it didn't work out administratively how we were able to do it. The intent was, if somebody made the list for shutoff of nonpayment, that they would effectively would get a $50 fee for that. I believe other communities in our area charge like $100 or so. Ours are lower, but the way it had operated, was that if they made the list, they made $25, and then we were having to manually enter an additional $25 upon them being physically shut off. So, we're just making the fix to be such that it's $50 if you make the list, period, but we'll still do the physical shutoff."
Also on the agenda: the hiring of a new police clerk to replace a retiring staff member.
"One of our longtime clerks, Jean Stribling, is looking to retire here at the end of this year," said Lyman. "So, we're hiring a new person to come in, and get some on-the-job training with Jean, and with Jenna, in order to make that transition a little more seamless, and to get some experience under our belt until we go down to two again."
Council members will also consider proposed street closures for the Wabash Trace Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay this Saturday, and for Shenfest September 28th.