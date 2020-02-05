(KMAland) -- Customers in a portion of Southwest Regional Water District's service area will be without water Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the water district say emergency repairs to a four-inch line will begin at 1:30 p.m., causing a water outage for customers in Amity Township in Page County and Elmo, Missouri. Once water service is restored, affected customers will be under a boil order as a precautionary measure until further notice.
Officials will take water samples to determine when the order can be lifted. Anyone with questions should contact Southwest Regional Water District at (712) 542-3259.