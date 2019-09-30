(KMAland) -- Southwest Regional Water District customers in parts of Montgomery and Page counties could experience a brief water outage Monday afternoon.
Officials with the water district say a six-inch water main is scheduled for repairs beginning at noon. The controlled repair could cause water outages for the west side of Grant Township, West Township and Garfield Township in Montgomery County, as well as Pierce Township in Page County.
Since the repair is under controlled conditions, no boil order is required. Service is expected to be restored no later than 4:30 p.m. Anyone with questions can call (712) 542-3259 or (800) 579-8068.