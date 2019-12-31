(KMAland) -- Rural water customers in portions of Page and Montgomery counties will be without water service Thursday.
Officials with Southwest Regional Water District say water service will be shut off to customers in West Nodaway, Douglas and Valley townships in Page County and East Township in Montgomery County. The service will be turned off beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. for maintenance work on an eight-inch water main.
Once service is restored, there will be a boil order issued until further notice for affected customers. Anyone with questions can contact Southwest Regional Water District at (712) 542-3259.