(Malvern) -- Water customers in a portion of Malvern will be without water for a time Thursday morning.
Malvern City Clerk Mary Poort says crews will shut off water at 10 a.m. for a portion of the city to tie in new water mains. The affected areas include West 5th Street, 2nd Avenue north of West 5th Street and 3rd Avenue. This includes Casey's General Store and Heartland Coop. Following the shut off, customers in the affected area are advised to boil water for consumption until further notice.
Anyone with questions can call City Hall at (712) 624-8282.