(Hamburg) -- To ring in the new year in a healthy way, hikers are encouraged to head to their local state parks for a nationwide event Wednesday.
The First Day Hike is a national initiative aimed getting people out to state parks to experience nature in a new and different way. For the sixth straight year, Waubonsie State Park plays host to a First Day Hike starting at 1 p.m. Park Manager Matt Moles says the hike is a good opportunity to explore parts of the park off the beaten path.
"We get people off of the trail, people that have hiked with us in the past will probably remember that," said Moles. "There's a couple of advantages to getting off the regular trails at the park. For one, on this Wednesday, it's probably going to be a little muddy after the snow melts and the weather gets nice, so we'll avoid the mud on the regular trails and then be walking through the grass and leaves more. It also gives folks a chance to see parts of the park that they probably haven't seen before and maybe a little better shot at wildlife viewing too."
In addition to exploration, Moles says the hike provides a chance to see wildlife in the park.
"We get a good number of people out on the hike, but even so we still scare up a few deer and there's always good bird watching opportunities here," said Moles. "Waubonsie is bar-none for bird watching in southwest Iowa. I always encourage people to keep their eyes peeled or maybe bring along a pair of binoculars if they are so inclined."
Those interested in participating can meet at Wa-Shawtee Lodge on Waubonsie Park Road. The lodge doors will be open at noon for a small lunch prior to the hike.
"The hike will be a two-mile hike," said Moles. "To get a group through two miles takes the better part of two hours, so I'd plan on about a two-hour walk, maybe a little bit less than that. With the nice weather, you will want to bring a walking stick or pair of trekking poles, because there will be some muddy spots out there where the snow has melted. It probably wouldn't be a bad idea to dress in layers and bring a backpack along to put those layers in to carry them back if you have to shed a few. A pair of stout boots is always encouraged too."
Following the hike, participants are invited back to the Wa-Shawtee Lodge for refreshments. Moles says the event continues to bring a large number of people to the park.
"We've watched the First Day Hike in particular evolve from a handful of people showing up to go for a hike together, to one year where we had over 150 people hiking with us," said Moles. "Even last year when it was bitter cold, we had 80. It's inspiring to see folks get out and enjoy nature."
For more information or directions, contact the park office at 712-382-2782 or Moles at 712-350-0873
Moles was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Program. You can hear the full interview below.