(Hamburg) -- While many campgrounds throughout the state opened last week, Waubonsie State Park is slated to open this Friday.
Waubonsie Park Manager Matt Moles tells KMA the delay comes due to construction projects that needed to be completed at the park.
"We had the campground, a long time ago scheduled to be shut down at this time," Moles said. "So, it's kind of unfortunate timing that things are getting back to normal for the state parks."
When the park does open Friday, Moles notes there will be guidelines in place that comply with social distancing efforts, including not allowing the use of public restrooms.
"This is going to come with a lot of guidelines to try to keep everyone safe," Moles said. "We are going to be taking campers that can provide their own restrooms facilities only. We will not be opening any of our shower facilities or restrooms. We will not be providing community restrooms at this time."
While the campgrounds don't open until Friday, the hiking areas have been open and will remain open. Moles says many people have taken advantage of the hiking at Waubonsie, and have been safe when doing so.
"We have been seeing what I would call record numbers of people coming to hike," Moles said. "It's encouraging to see that everybody is coming to hike are following social distancing guidelines. We encourage everybody to do that. The trails are in great shape. It's a beautiful time of the year and it's a great opportunity to come out and hike the park."
Anyone interested in more information can contact the Waubonsie Park office at 712-382-2786 or go the Iowa DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov.
Moles made his comments on Friday's "Morning Routine" program. The complete interview with Molles can be heard below.