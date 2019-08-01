(Hamburg) -- People have the chance to search for animal tracks with a black light at Waubonsie State Park Saturday night.
Waubonsie Park Manager Matt Moles tells KMA News that the park is hosting a glow in the dark animal tracks night hike. He says the event will also feature a pelt pop up station, with both features guided by naturalist Anna Stoysich from Malvern.
"In the early evening, she will have a pop up station up at our picnic shelter," Moles said. "She will have some animal pelts. Kids and folks can come experience different types of mammals that you might find here in the park such as fox, deer, and even beaver."
The pelt pop up station will be open from 7:30-to-8:15 p.m. Moles says the animal tracks hike then starts at 8:30 p.m. beginning at the overlook picnic shelter. Animal tracks along the hike will glow in the dark.
"She will be taking folks on a guided hike," Moles said. "The cool thing about this is she goes out ahead of time and sprinkles a little magic fairy dust. We wait a few days for the animals to walk through this dust, and what it does is glow in the dark. You can go out in the woods at night and see where the animals have gone. Their tracks will literally glow in the dark."
Moles says hikers need to bring a few items with them to the event.
"We will be providing black light flashlights, which helps light up those glowing foot prints," Moles said. "You are encouraged to bring a flashlight of your own, a good pair of walking shoes, and maybe some bug spray too."
The glow in the dark animal tracks night hike is a free event. Moles was a recent guest on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.