(Hamburg) -- Astronomers at heart will have an opportunity to observe planets and stars this Friday night at Waubonsie State Park.
The park will host a "Night Sky Program" Friday night. The program will be presented by the Omaha Astronomy Union.
"This will be a first time for us, we haven't done this yet," said Matt Moles, the Iowa DNR's Park Manager for Waubonsie. "We have an actual astronomer coming out from the Omaha area with a bevvy of telescopes to give us a good look at the night sky that you may not typically see."
Moles says this opportunity should give viewers the opportunity to view some planets.
"I believe Jupiter and Saturn are both visible right now, so we'll probably get to have a look of those." Moles said.
Moles also added that the program will occur during a meteor shower.
"The Orion Meteor Shower, which is one of the big ones actually peaks on the 22nd, but there's still a lot of meteors in the sky centered around, so we'll probably see some shooting stars that night, too."
Moles says the event will be postponed to a later date if Mother Nature does not cooperate Friday evening.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday evening and is open to the public. People attending are welcome to bring their own telescopes if they choose.
Moles made his comments on October 16th's edition of The Dean & Friends Show. The full interview with Moles can be heard below.