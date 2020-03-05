(Sidney) – Despite dry conditions this winter, most of KMAland still faces a strong flooding potential this spring and summer.
Dave Pearson, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Valley, Nebraska office, outlined the factors before a big crowd gathered inside Sidney’s United Faith Church for a flood outlook meeting. One of the graphics displayed by Pearson indicated an increased risk for minor flooding along the Missouri River in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, and an increased risk for moderate flooding in northwest Missouri. However, Pearson says there’s no increased risk for major flooding such as that experienced in 2019. Pearson says conditions are different than last year’s “real winter,” in that there’s much less snowfall.
“Everybody had snow,” said Pearson. “Southwest Iowa had a lot of snow. It was really a situation where we had a real winter, right, whereas this winter has been mild. We had some snow, but it really hasn’t stuck around. If anything, it’s been very dry, which I think a lot of us can agree upon, especially in this area. So, the snow is dramatically different than it is today.”
However, certain conditions still warrant a flooding risk, such as the heavy soil moisture in areas to the north.
“When you go further north, into northeast Nebraska, into South Dakota, North Dakota, they’ve had several wet years in a row, which has led to a very high soil moisture condition. That’s where the risk comes from, is the moisture they get obviously affects us down here. So, that elevated risk is there because of those wet years.”
Additionally, Pearson says there’s more water in area rivers.
“The Platte River is running very high,” said Pearson. “The Missouri River’s running high. So, a lot of tributaries that feed into the river are running high. That, in a way, kind of predisposes to a higher flood risk, because you have that much more water in the river. It’s a little bit easier to flood from that standpoint because you have more water.”
Despite the lack of precipitation this winter, Pearson says the potential is still there for heavy rainfall. While the 14-day outlook calls for warm temperatures, he says above normal precipitation could return as early as March 9th.
“The idea is, it looks like there’s going to be a bit of flip in the weather pattern, from what we’ve had the last several weeks—which has been very dry—to wetter,” he said. “It just means we’re going from a drier weather pattern to what I like to call active. That means there’s weather systems moving through. The severe weather junkies in our office are already thinking, ‘oh, great, we’re going to get some severe weather to chase,’ things like that. What that means locally is that we’ll see some moisture move back in.”
Pearson advises residents to monitor several sources of information, including the social media, radio and television. The weather service will issue its next spring flooding outlook report March 12th.