(Clarinda) -- One of KMAland's traditional yuletide event marks a quarter-century with a special guest this weekend.
Singers from all over the region perform holiday music in the 25th Annual "Clarinda Sings" concert Sunday at 3 p.m. at Clarinda High School's Auditorium. Sherrill Lisle and Linda Naven once again direct the concert's chorus. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program, Naven says this year's concert features 53 singers from several communities.
"We're excited about that," said Naven. "They're from Clarinda, Shenandoah, Villisca, Nodaway, Elmo, Coin, Carson, Braddyville--and we have someone coming from Omaha."
Semi-retired WOWT sports anchor Dave Webber is this year's guest singer--a role he performed in the very first "Clarinda Sings" concert back in 1995. Lisle says the concert is an important fundraiser for the Clarinda Foundation--the event's sponsor.
"The Clarinda Foundation provides opportunities for many groups around this area," said Lisle. "They also have helped with many of our building projects in Clarinda. So, they've been a great force for a number of years now. We donate the proceeds. This is a benefit concert. So, the proceeds go to the Clarinda Foundation."
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $7 for students through age 18. Reservations can be made by calling Pam Herzberg at 712-310-9699. Tickets are also available at the auditorium's box office beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 2:30.