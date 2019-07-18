(Portsmouth, IA) -- A line of severe storms that entered parts of western Iowa Wednesday morning caused damage in Shelby County.
Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo tells KMA News that heavy straight-line winds caused significant tree and structure damage in the community of Portsmouth.
"Based on the storms from yesterday, we had some power lines reported down and some trees blocking roadways," Londo said. "A couple (trees) had damaged some homes in the Portsmouth area that we were able to go help and remove. We removed ones that were across the roads and impeding access to the houses."
According to the National Weather Service in Omaha, the severe storms went through Shelby County around 10 a.m. with winds estimated at 70 miles per hour. The Weather Service says 10-20 trees were blown onto buildings, roads and cars. The Portsmouth Fire Hall was damaged, while three grain bins were destroyed and a machine shed was leveled.
"Portsmouth took a significant amount of the damage," Londo said. "Driving through the county we've seen crops that have wind damage to them. The storm moved along the F-58 road in our county and just kind of went that way and went through. Portsmouth saw most of the damage."
Londo says, fortunately, nobody was hurt during the storms that occurred in Shelby County. He adds several crop damage reports have come in two miles west-southwest of Tennant, along Shelby County road F-58.