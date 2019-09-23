(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Lori McCuen of Villisca was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Glenwood following the accident near the intersection of Highway 34 and Kidd Avenue late Friday afternoon. Authorities say McCuen's 2019 Kia was eastbound on 34 at around 3:45 p.m. when it was broadsided by a 1997 Chevy driven by 91-year-old Ballard Fleming of Omaha. Fleming was attempting to cross the highway onto Kidd Avenue, and reportedly failed to see the other vehicle.