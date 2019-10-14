(Clarinda) -- Page County's auditor joins colleagues from across the state in tackling election issues and procedures.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate recently appointed Melissa Wellhausen to a 14-member bipartisan auditors' working group. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group's objective is to share information regarding the state's election practices.
"It's auditors from all over the state," said Wellhausen, "and, it gives us the opportunity to sit down and look at different critical election items and issues, then as well, discuss best practices, and look at different ways that different auditors handle things, and things that work and don't work, and be able to figure out the way to handle changes, and different voting issues that we see."
Wellhausen looks forward to working with Pate, gleaming tips from her fellow auditors.
"There's 99 different auditors, and 99 sometimes different ways that we all choose to handle things," she said. "Sometimes, when you get a large group of people together from different-sized counties, and be able to ideas past each other and see, you know, how everybody chooses to handle things, you can sometimes walk away with a lot of really great ideas that maybe you hadn't have thought of, without having that opportunity."
With elections changing, Wellhausen says it's important to constantly review issues that may come up.
"As the election process continues to change," said Wellhausen, "and practices change, we just want to continue to evolve to meet the voters' wants and needs, while at the same time, maintaining the integrity of elections."
Other southwest Iowa members appointed to the group were Union County Auditor Sandy Hysell, and Ringgold County Auditor Amanda Waske.