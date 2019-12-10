(Essex/Hamburg) -- "Delightful"--that's how one school official describes recent visits by state education officials to two KMAland districts.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Education last week conducted sites visits to the Essex and Hamburg school districts. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Wells credited the Essex district's staff with making the DED's visit a smooth affair.
"Our staff over there is just working their tail off," said Wells. "Mr. Brecht had everything in line. The meeting went well. I think we corrected all the citations we had from a year ago. Overall, I think the DED was pleased with what we're doing there. We're excited about the improvements we made, and the work of our staff--which is an amazing staff."
Likewise, Wells was pleased with the results of a similar site visit at Hamburg. He says DED officials conducted a thorough review.
"They looked at all our personal files," he said, "they looked at board policies--put everything under a microscope. They had come down a week before, and looked at our maker space program. So, there was some things they wanted there, as well--dealing with adult supervision, bringing outside people in.
"The maker space program--because we don't have all the specialties of those programs--we have to have outside people in. So, they wanted to know the procedures we use, the background checks we use when people from outside the school come in," Wells added.
Wells hopes the state site visit will aid Hamburg in gaining certification for returning high school classes to the district beginning next school year. He hopes state officials realize that Hamburg's district--with its maker space programs--is unique, and that there's more than one model for education.
"We don't all have to have 8,000 kids in our school," said Wells. "There is a model that can be developed for rural schools, so that we're not closing them, and we're not killing off our small communities. We are allowed to use online learning, We are allowed to share with other districts. The combination of those things make a new model. So, I'm hopeful that the state board of education will look at this as an opportunity for the state to create that model, and support a different model."
Hamburg goes before the State Education Board to request certification for high school programs January 23rd. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.