(Red Oak) – Red Oak has a new 3rd ward city council member.
By a 4-to-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the appointment of Pete Wemhoff to fill the vacancy left by T.J. Clark’s recent resignation. Following the vote, Wemhoff took the oath from Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings.
Wemhoff talked about his background in an interview with KMA News.
“Currently, where I work is Montgomery County Memorial Hospital,” said Wemhoff. “I’m their facilities director up there. So, I’m involved in projects such as building projects, renovations, overall security of the building. I’m just kind of involved with all facets of the hospital, working with all the management up there. So, it’s a really great place to be—I really enjoy it up there.”
Before joining the hospital, Wemhoff worked four-and-a-half years with the Red Oak School District’s facilities. He also worked 11 years as a senior manager at CDS.
Wemhoff was one of four applicants for the vacant council position. He says he sought the council seat because it was a great time to get involved in city government.
“I just want what’s best for Red Oak,” he said, “and for the citizens of Red Oak to make sure we keep it moving in the right direction, make sure we keep being fiscally sound. There’s no agenda—it’s what’s best for the citizens of Red Oak at this point.”
Wemhoff also wants to help the community grow.
“It’s so important that this community continues to evolve, and grow,” said Wemhoff, “and continue to draw people, because I think there will be a draw. If we offer them services—this pool project is a great example—give them something to bring their kids here, and be involved in. If we do that, that’s great. We can keep people here.”
Wemhoff must run for the 3rd ward seat in the November general elections. In other business Tuesday night, the council approved an agreement between the city and Ricchio, Incorporated for the aquatic center’s rehabilitation project, and a notice to proceed.