(Corning) -- A suspect is in custody on drug charges in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Casey Dell Claiser of West Des Moines was arrested late Monday evening for possession of a controlled substance--2nd offense (aggravated), and possession of drug paraphernalia. At around 9:30 p.m., Adams County Dispatch received a call regarding a potentially dangerous individual in Prescott. The caller stated a bald man possibly in his 30's or 40's was walking around outside, shouting that he was going to kill people. Deputies located and detained the suspect in the 400 block of 6th Avenue in Prescott.
Claiser is being held in the Adams County Jail.