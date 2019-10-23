(KMAland) -- Two western Iowa men have been charged with numerous deer hunting violations out of Taylor and Carroll counties.
According to the Iowa DNR, 39-year-old Joshua Snyder of Glidden was charged with one count of interference with official acts, two counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer, illegal transportation of deer, and several tagging and license violations in Carroll County. Snyder was also charged with three counts of illegal take/possession of antlered whitetail deer, deer hunting with a prohibited rifle, falsely obtaining a duplicate any-sex deer bow license and tag, illegal transportation of deer, and several other tagging and deer license violations in Taylor County.
His father, 59-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer in Carroll County, as an indirect result of the initial investigation.
Initial court appearances for both men are scheduled for late October and mid-November.