(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects convicted of methamphetamine trafficking in western Iowa face significant prison time.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced that 29-year-old Colby Dunn of Omaha was sentenced to 100 months in prison, while 36-year-old Laura Rauch Anderson of Omaha was sentenced to 60 months in U.S. District Court Friday. The pair was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of Iowa and elsewhere.
The sentences were the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force. The investigation found a group trafficked meth into the Omaha area from Mexico and then transported it to various locations in Nebraska and western Iowa for distribution.
Eight other defendants have been sentenced in the case, while two others are awaiting sentencing. The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, FBI, Omaha Police, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Council Bluffs Police, Harlan Police, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln Police Department.