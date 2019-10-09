(Council Bluffs) -- Three more suspects face prison sentences of one-to-two decades in connection with a federal meth trafficking investigation.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum sentenced the suspects for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs Tuesday. Thirty-five year-old Joseph A. Brown of Omaha was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years supervised release. Two other suspects--31-year-old Christopher M. Rouse of Omaha, and 28-year-old Bernave Navarrete of Council Bluffs, each received 20-year prison sentences, plus five years of supervised release. The convictions were the result of a lengthy investigation by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force into meth trafficking in western Iowa. The investigation revealed that meth was being brought into Omaha from Mexico, then transported to various locations in Nebraska and western Iowa for distribution.
Five other suspects involved in the ring are already serving prison sentences. Sentencing hearings for four others are still pending.
Police departments in Omaha, Council Bluffs and Harlan, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force assisted the DNE and FBI in the investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.