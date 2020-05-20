(Breda) — A Nebraska City-based telecommunications provider is being purchased by another area company.
BTC, Inc. — doing business as Western Iowa Networks — has announced that it will acquire substantially all of the operating assets of Spiral Communications in Iowa. The all-cash deal is expected to close on June 15th, pending any further approvals and conditions.
“Western Iowa Networks is a local company with a proven track record of providing exceptional service to customers in rural service areas like those serviced by Spiral Communications,” said James Gapinski, president of Spiral Communications. “We expect this transaction to benefit our customers, who can expect continued high levels of service and investment in their communities from WIN.”
“Our company is excited about serving this area,” said Jeff Roiland, CEO of Breda Telephone Corp. “We look forward to investing in and partnering with these communities, while providing the customers with top quality service for many years to come.”
Spiral is headquartered in Nebraska City and provides voice over IP and high-speed Internet in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Western Iowa Networks is a provider based in Breda and is a subsidiary of Breda Telephone Corporation. WIN provides a variety of services in Arcadia, Auburn, Breda, Carroll, Denison, Farragut, Glenwood, Lidderdale, Macedonia, Malvern, Pacific Junction and Westside.
No further details regarding the transaction are being released at this time.