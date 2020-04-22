(Des Moines) -- State officials are praising western Iowans for taking social distancing seriously during the coronavirus pandemic.
A check of the Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC) map on the state's coronavirus website show Region 4--which covers most of southwest Iowa, and Region 3--covering the state's northwest quadrant--as having fewer COVID-19 cases than the central or eastern parts of the state. During Governor Reynolds' daily press briefing Wednesday morning, Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reistetter says the fewer cases in western Iowa are a reflection of precautions residents are taking to ward off coronavirus.
"I think that probably what that reflects is that that particular area of the state is doing a good job of staying at home when they can," said Reistetter, "and social distancing when they do need to go out, and be out and about, and leave their house for essential errands. That could be reflection of just that Iowans are doing their part, and they're staying home, and they're taking the governor's recommendations, and public health recommendations seriously."
With an additional seven fatalities, Iowa's coronavirus death toll reached 90 on Wednesday. One-hundred-seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 3,748 cases in 84 of the state's 99 counties. Of those cases, state officials say 1,428 of those people have recovered, for a recovery rate of 38%. But 92 Iowans were currently in intensive care units and 57 of those were on ventilators statewide.