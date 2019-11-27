(Shenandoah) -- After two decades as a firefighter, Ron Weston is ready to do other things in his life.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved--with regret--Weston's resignation as the city's fire chief. A member of the fire department since 1999, Weston served as secretary and fire captain until he succeeded Steve Hoefing as chief in December, 2017. Weston tells KMA News retirement has been on his mind for a long time.
"Well, I've been thinking about over the last year pretty good," said Weston. "Having 20 years in, and there's a lot of stuff that's involved in retirement that I never thought about. I've got a lot of stuff on the side, and I just decided to step away from it. That way, there's fewer chances of my wife getting woke up in the middle of night, wondering, 'what time is he going to going to get back home now?'"
Weston is also reflecting on some major fires and incidents in his career.
"Some of the bigger events--major events I should say--include the Valley News Fire," he said. "We were on that fire for 24 hours, and we had several local communities help out with that. We were very fortunate to have everyone around here come in to help. Several fires kind of come to mind. We get into a lot of accidents that are really bad for families. The house fire on 5th Avenue, where we were able to save the two children that were trapped upstairs. Those things come to mind quite often."
Weston, however, says he's enjoyed being a fireman--and the community he serves.
"Overall, it's been really good," said the chief. "I've always enjoyed helping people when they're in need--the whole community-wide thing--looking at it as a service to return things to the community."
Upon retirement on December 31st, Weston says he's got a lot of things on his schedule.
"I've got a lot of things I kind of take care of," he said, "helping the family out with a variety of things. I'll do some carpentry work on the side--a few odds and ends jobs. I trying to get more time to spend in woodworking. But, the biggest thing is spending more time with family--uninterrupted--helping them to get things done, and building on the experiences I've had in my life, seeing some things that will help them out, help them get through things."
Shenandoah's volunteer firefighters are expected to elect a new chief December 3rd. With the council's approval, the new chief will be sworn in at the council's next meeting a week later.