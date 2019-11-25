(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's fire chief is stepping down.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to act on Ron Weston's resignation, effective December 31st. A member of the department since 1999, Weston served as secretary, and fire captain, until he succeeded Steve Hoefing as chief in December, 2017.
Also on the agenda: approval of the East and West Nishnabotna River watershed management and flood resiliency plans, approval of the city's employee and volunteer food and beverage policy--as noted in the fiscal year 2019 audit, and approval of the purchase of a 2020 Police Chevy Tahoe for more than $34,000--purchased through a donation from Betty Shaw.