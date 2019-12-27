(Valley) -- Most of KMAland is expected to escape the brunt of a major winter storm targeting the northern plains.
Winter storm warnings and weather advisories are in effect for most of northwest, central and western Nebraska, and other parts of the northern plains through Sunday. Brian Barjenbruch is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Barjenbruch tells KMA News treacherous weather conditions are expected in the north this weekend.
"Up there, really across the western two-thirds of Nebraska, most of South Dakota and Minnesota," said Barjenbruch, "some really heavy snow, periods of sleet and freezing rain mixed in there, as well. It's quite a winter storm, and to top it off, as we do so often, they'll have plenty of wind as that snow ramps up later this weekend, as well."
While no storm warnings or advisories are in effect for our area this weekend, Barjenbruch says we could still see some whitestuff on Sunday.
"Closer to home there, you will see some snow most likely on Sunday into Sunday night," he said. "It shouldn't be enough of anything--maybe enough to turn the ground white. Definitely as soon as that ground gets covered, you'll want to make sure to slow down if you're driving, and take an extra minute."
Less than an inch of snow is expected in southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Rain, however, could be a concern.
"The bigger story--at least in your neck of the woods there--is going to be heavy rain," said Barjenbruch. "Believe it or not, we could see one-to-two inches of rain--in some areas, maybe a little bit more. Unfortunately, this time of year when it rains that much, there is a potential for flooding, as well. So, it's definitely something to keep an eye on."
Between an inch and an inch-and-a-half of rainfall is anticipated this weekend. However, Barjenbruch doesn't anticipate any reissuing of flood warnings.
"Right now, we're looking at the likelihood of river rises," he said. "We'll have to see where that heavier rain band sets up overnight tonight. But, the odds are pretty good it will set up just north of you. A lot of that water is going to come down the Missouri River over time, at least.
"As of now, we expect additional rises on the Missouri River, but it doesn't look like it will probably climb back above flood stage--certainly not as high as it was earlier this year," said Barjenbruch.
Extreme caution is recommended for anyone traveling through the northern plans this weekend.