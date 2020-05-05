National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-
Page-Thurston-Wayne-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-
Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley,
Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood,
Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah,
Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Wayne, Stanton, West Point,
Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Schuyler, Fremont,
Blair, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion,
La Vista, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Beatrice,
Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock,
and Falls City
839 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-
Including the cities of Audubon, Exira, Atlantic, Greenfield,
Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox,
New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, and Leon
1102 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
950 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020
Atchison KS-Doniphan-Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-
Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Buchanan-
Including the cities of Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy,
Highland, Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City,
Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Mound City, Oregon,
Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa,
Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale,
St. Joseph Airport, and St. Joseph
950 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.