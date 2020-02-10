(Bedford) -- More comments regarding a proposed wind turbine ordinance were aired at a public hearing in Taylor County Monday morning.
Taylor County's Board of Supervisor held a second public hearing in as many weeks at the county courthouse's courtroom in Bedford. County officials are looking to put something on the books, as plans call for construction of more turbines in the county's southwestern portion. Taylor County Supervisors' Chair Charles Ambrose tells KMA News about 30 people attended the hearing--and raised more concerns about the ordinance, and wind energy structures, in general.
"I would say a majority of people were there expressing concerns," said Ambrose, "and a majority of them were probably against the windmills."
Like ordinances in other counties, Ambrose says Taylor County's proposed ordinance set specific setback regulations.
"In inhabited structures with non-participating landowners, the separation distance is 1.1 times the total height of the windmill, or 1,500 feet--whichever is greater--which means it would be 1,500 feet," he said. "In inhabited structures with participating landowners, the separation distances are 1,250."
Following the hearing, the supervisors set a third public hearing on the ordinance for February 24th at 6:30 p.m. at the Bedford Presbyterian Church. Ambrose says the board set an evening meeting based on popular demand.
"There were several people that expressed their opinion that to have all the meetings at 10 o'clock in the morning on a workday made it impossible for some people that might have input--positive or negative--to make the meetings because they were working," said Ambrose. "So, we decided in order to give people the opportunity to speak that might have it, that we would have this third meeting."
Monday's hearing following last week's, which also drew approximately 30 people.