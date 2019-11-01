(Missouri Valley) -- A state representative from Missouri Valley feels honored to recently be named the new majority leader for the Iowa House of Representatives.
Republican Matt Windschitl was chosen by other House Republicans for the position earlier this month after Rep. Pat Grassley was voted to succeed Linda Upmeyer as House Speaker. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" show Monday morning, Windschitl said he was beyond excited to learn he was selected to fill a major leadership role in the House.
"I was elected by the caucus, and it was actually rather surreal as I look back on it," Windschitl said. "I'm 35 years old and I never had any inclination into politics when I was a younger man, but now 13 years later after being elected into office, here I am. I'm the majority leader of the Iowa House and it truly is an honor."
Windschitl replaces Chris Hagenow, a Republican from Urbandale, who was elected majority leader in 2015. Windschitl says his roles and duties will be changing tremendously with the new position.
"Being a majority leader, it's a lot of listening," he said. "You have to listen to members of the caucus and what they are hearing from their districts back home, and then take that message and help work with the speaker and other leaders to translate that into agenda items moving forward that best helps Iowans all across the state."
Windschitl was also pleased to learn Pat Grassley would be the new House Speaker. He believes Grassley, who is a 36-year-old farmer and grandson of U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, is the right man for the job.
"He's a hard worker. He has proven that," Windschitl said. "He has a lot of different talents that maybe I don't have. He's a little bit more jocular than what I am from time to time. I think he and I strike a very good balance for the caucus, and I think he'll do a phenomenal job."
Windschitl noted it was too early to tell what the new leadership team will pursue in the upcoming session, which gets underway in January. He did say it was nice to get some western Iowa representation in a major role within the House of Representatives.
"It's going to help remind people east of Des Moines that we still exist over here in western Iowa," Windschitl said. "There's a lot of times that it seems like all of the projects or much of the funding goes to eastern Iowa. I'm hopeful that this will remind people that we still exist over here."
Additionally, Representative John Wills -- a Republican from Spirit Lake -- was elected Speaker Pro Tem. Windschitl's full interview can be found on our "Morning Routine" page at kmaland.com.