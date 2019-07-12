(Tarkio) -- There's something in the air over Tarkio this weekend--airplanes.
Historical aircraft from all over the country come to Gould Peterson Airport for the 18th Annual Wingnuts Flying Circus Airshow. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is among the organizers of the traditional event. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Graves says the event is more than just an airshow.
"It's about honoring our veterans--both past and present," said Graves. "We do that with an airshow, and we bring a lot of individuals in to perform. It's a great event, it's a fun event, and there will be a lot of really neat airplanes that are there for the demonstration."
Gates open at 6:30 Saturday morning, with breakfast available for purchase. That's followed by a aviation town hall meeting at the airport at 9:30. Several congressional representatives are expected to join Graves at the town hall. The Tarkio Republican expects a wide range of aviation-related topics to be covered.
"Safety and aviation in the sky is something that's important with the recent crashes in Ethiopia, and Indonesia," he said. "Some of those topics are coming up when it comes to pilot training, and that sort of thing. Of course, certification issues when it comes to equipment that goes into these aircraft--that will come up. Then, just some general topics, too, as well--some of the dollars that are going out to help our local airports, and how those are distributed. Some of the general topics such as that."
The airshow, itself, begins at noon. Admission to the show is $10, with children 5 and under free. A complete schedule of performers and other information is available from the Wingnuts website.