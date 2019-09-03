(Essex) -- Floats were a big part of Monday's Essex Labor Day Parade.
Winners in the parade's annual float judging competition were announced. Each float placing in the competition received award certificates and ECC Currency redeemable at Essex Community Club sponsor businesses.
Category winners were:
Service Groups:
1st - Essex American Legion Auxiliary
2nd - Study and Service Club, Essex
3rd – Shenandoah VFW
Youth Organizations:
1st – Essex Community School
Religious Groups:
1st - St. John’s Lutheran Church - Essex
Commercial Groups:
1st - Bank Iowa, Essex
2nd – Iowa Focus
3rd – Kendall Landscape
Families & Reunions:
1st - EHS Class of 1969
2nd – Livermore Family
3rd – EHS Class of 1979