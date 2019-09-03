Essex Labor Day Parade 2019
Local service members were a special part of the Essex American Legion and Auxiliary Float in the 2019 Essex Labor Day Parade.

 Mike Peterson/KMA News

(Essex) -- Floats were a big part of Monday's Essex Labor Day Parade.

Winners in the parade's annual float judging competition were announced. Each float placing in the competition received award certificates and ECC Currency redeemable at Essex Community Club sponsor businesses.

Category winners were:

Service Groups:

1st - Essex American Legion Auxiliary

2nd - Study and Service Club, Essex

3rd – Shenandoah VFW

Youth Organizations:

1st – Essex Community School

Religious Groups:

1st - St. John’s Lutheran Church - Essex

Commercial Groups:

1st - Bank Iowa, Essex

2nd – Iowa Focus

3rd – Kendall Landscape

Families & Reunions:

1st - EHS Class of 1969

2nd – Livermore Family

3rd – EHS Class of 1979